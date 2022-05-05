Canacol Energy (CNE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Canacol Energy to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$97.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.25 million.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Shares of CNE stock opened at C$2.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.87, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$478.41 million and a PE ratio of 25.45. Canacol Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.09.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.