Canacol Energy (CNE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNEGet Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Canacol Energy to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$97.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.25 million.

Shares of CNE stock opened at C$2.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.87, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$478.41 million and a PE ratio of 25.45. Canacol Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.09.

About Canacol Energy (Get Rating)

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

Earnings History for Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE)

