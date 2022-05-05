Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.90.

Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood, including dimension and specialty lumber, and engineered wood products; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

