Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at Raymond James

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CFX has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$5.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$351.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$4.78 and a twelve month high of C$9.57.

Canfor Pulp Products ( TSE:CFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.38) by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$249.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.4900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood, including dimension and specialty lumber, and engineered wood products; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

