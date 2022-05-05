Canfor (TSE:CFP) Given a C$55.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Canfor alerts:

TSE CFP opened at C$26.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.93. Canfor has a one year low of C$22.16 and a one year high of C$35.53. The firm has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45.

Canfor ( TSE:CFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.39 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Canfor will post 4.4398934 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor (Get Rating)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.