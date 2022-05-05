Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06.
About Cantaloupe (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (USAT)
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.