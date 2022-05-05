Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $22.32 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $22.06.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $142.49 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.