Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXWF opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $36.42.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

