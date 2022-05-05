Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at National Bank Financial

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXWF opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.86. Capital Power has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $36.42.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

