Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at National Bankshares

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPX. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.59.

Shares of CPX opened at C$44.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04. The stock has a market cap of C$5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.29. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$36.65 and a 12-month high of C$45.05.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$672.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total transaction of C$521,107.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,005,001.69.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

