Capstone Mining (CS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Capstone Mining to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$270.68 million during the quarter.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock opened at C$5.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$4.33 and a 1-year high of C$7.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CS. National Bankshares cut Capstone Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 target price for the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.06.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

