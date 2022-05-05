Capstone Mining (CS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Capstone Mining to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.
Capstone Mining (TSE:CS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$270.68 million during the quarter.
Shares of Capstone Mining stock opened at C$5.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$4.33 and a 1-year high of C$7.79.
Capstone Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.