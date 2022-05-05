Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) Insider Acquires £56,445.60 in Stock

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Rating) insider Darcy Willson Rymer bought 94,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £56,445.60 ($70,512.93).

Shares of LON CARD opened at GBX 63.65 ($0.80) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.62. Card Factory plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.60 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 97.83 ($1.22). The stock has a market cap of £217.62 million and a PE ratio of -205.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.86.

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, balloons, and gifts. It operates in two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides cards for various occasions; and online personalized cards and gifts.

