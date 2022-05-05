Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) Insider Acquires £56,445.60 in Stock

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Rating) insider Darcy Willson Rymer bought 94,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £56,445.60 ($70,512.93).
Shares of LON CARD opened at GBX 63.65 ($0.80) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.62. Card Factory plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.60 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 97.83 ($1.22). The stock has a market cap of £217.62 million and a PE ratio of -205.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.86.
Card Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)
