Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) & BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Critical Analysis

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) and BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cardinal Health and BIMI International Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardinal Health 2 5 2 0 2.00 BIMI International Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardinal Health currently has a consensus target price of $58.44, indicating a potential downside of 3.38%. Given Cardinal Health’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cardinal Health is more favorable than BIMI International Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Cardinal Health has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIMI International Medical has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardinal Health and BIMI International Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardinal Health $162.47 billion 0.10 $611.00 million $1.91 31.67 BIMI International Medical $27.08 million 0.38 -$34.99 million N/A N/A

Cardinal Health has higher revenue and earnings than BIMI International Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Cardinal Health and BIMI International Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardinal Health 0.32% 94.02% 3.22% BIMI International Medical -129.19% -138.12% -65.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Cardinal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of BIMI International Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Cardinal Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of BIMI International Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cardinal Health beats BIMI International Medical on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardinal Health (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, and over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. The segment also provides services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers for specialty pharmaceutical products; operates nuclear pharmacies and radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities; repackages generic pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter healthcare products; and offers medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and payers, as well as provides pharmacy management services to hospitals. The Medical segment manufactures, sources, and distributes Cardinal Health branded medical, surgical, and laboratory products and devices that include exam and surgical gloves; needles, syringe and sharps disposals; compressions; incontinences; nutritional delivery products; wound care products; single-use surgical drapes, gowns, and apparels; fluid suction and collection systems; urology products; operating room supply products; and electrode product lines. The segment also distributes a range of national brand products, including medical, surgical, and laboratory products; provides supply chain services and solutions to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and other healthcare providers; and assembles and sells sterile, and non-sterile procedure kits. It has a collaboration agreement with Journey Biosciences, Inc. Cardinal Health, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

About BIMI International Medical (Get Rating)

BIMI International Medical Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It offers prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, health foods, and sundry products, as well as traditional Chinese medicines, personal and family care products, and miscellaneous items under the Lijiantang Pharmacy brand name. The company also provides IT research and development services. It sells its medicine and other healthcare products to customers through its directly owned stores. The company was formerly known as BOQI International Medical Inc. and changed its name to BIMI International Medical Inc. in June 2021. BIMI International Medical Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

