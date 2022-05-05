Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.
Carlisle Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Carlisle Companies has a payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $17.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.
CSL stock opened at $272.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.98. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $178.73 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.
Several brokerages have commented on CSL. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.29.
In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,905,000 after purchasing an additional 40,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $742,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 465.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.
