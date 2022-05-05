Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

Carlisle Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Carlisle Companies has a payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $17.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

CSL stock opened at $272.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.98. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $178.73 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CSL. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.29.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,905,000 after purchasing an additional 40,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $742,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 465.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

