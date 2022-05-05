Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target Lowered to 1,023.00 at Barclays

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from 1,103.00 to 1,023.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
CABGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 900.00 to 925.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $833.71.
Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
About Carlsberg A/S (Get Rating)
Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.
