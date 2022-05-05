CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded CarParts.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on CarParts.com in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarParts.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. CarParts.com has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in CarParts.com by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

