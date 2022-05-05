Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

CRRFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Carrefour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.05) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrefour from €20.50 ($21.58) to €22.00 ($23.16) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrefour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carrefour from €20.10 ($21.16) to €19.70 ($20.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Carrefour has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $4.51.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.