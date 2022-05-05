Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. On average, analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $89.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $6.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAST. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 486.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 109,162 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 107.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 111,168 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TAST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

