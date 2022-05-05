Carvana Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($2.05) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.05) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.73). Wedbush also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens cut their target price on Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Carvana from $173.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.67.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $59.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. Carvana has a 52-week low of $52.37 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 2.56.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 3,362,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,687,500 shares of company stock valued at $295,619,250. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

