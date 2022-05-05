CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 121.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CASI stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82.

A number of brokerages have commented on CASI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 50,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 781.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 62,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

