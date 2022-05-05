CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

CBFV stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $117.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.68. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $26.80.

In other news, Director Karl G. Baily bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CB Financial Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

