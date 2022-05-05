CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Short Interest Up 17.0% in April

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 533.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 81,495 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 28.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 5.0% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 177,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CDK Global by 75.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CDK Global by 50.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,873,000 after buying an additional 81,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research lowered CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

CDK opened at $54.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.02. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average of $44.99.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

