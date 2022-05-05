CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,300 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 627,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on CECE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $166.49 million, a PE ratio of 158.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $9.16.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 13,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $76,820.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,323 shares of company stock worth $100,114. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CECO Environmental by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CECO Environmental by 106.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CECO Environmental by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.