Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Raised to $75.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FUN. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.89.

FUN opened at $53.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.67. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.46 and a beta of 1.85. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.95) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 15.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,784,000 after buying an additional 708,027 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,467,000. Natixis raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 28.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after buying an additional 241,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

