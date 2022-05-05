Cellebrite DI (CLBT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Cellebrite DI to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Cellebrite DI has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. On average, analysts expect Cellebrite DI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.71.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

