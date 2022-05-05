Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Celsion in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.
CLSN stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.27. Celsion has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67.
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
