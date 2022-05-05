Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Celsion in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

CLSN stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.27. Celsion has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsion by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsion by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 54,785 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

