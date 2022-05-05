Centerra Gold Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.
Shares of CGAU stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.91. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $10.57.
Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CGAU shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.
Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centerra Gold (CGAU)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.