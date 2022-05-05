Centerra Gold Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.91. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $10.57.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 51,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CGAU shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

