Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Cowen from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDAY. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

NYSE:CDAY opened at $61.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.01. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $309,256.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $428,743.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $900,537 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 125.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 31,159 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,978,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $2,562,000.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.