C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CFFI stock opened at $51.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20. The company has a market cap of $184.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.44. C&F Financial has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 428.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in C&F Financial by 1,636.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 304.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in C&F Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.