Charah Solutions (CHRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 56.75% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $93.43 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Charah Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

CHRA opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. Charah Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $133.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Charah Solutions by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 40,117 shares during the last quarter.

About Charah Solutions (Get Rating)

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.