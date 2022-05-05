Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CTHR. TheStreet lowered Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.
CTHR opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter worth $86,000. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
