Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Insider Jacqueline Chow Purchases 5,000 Shares

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC – Get Rating) insider Jacqueline Chow bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$15.30 ($10.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,500.00 ($53,873.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.86.

About Charter Hall Group (Get Rating)

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

