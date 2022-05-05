Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Insider Jacqueline Chow Purchases 5,000 Shares

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC – Get Rating) insider Jacqueline Chow bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$15.30 ($10.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,500.00 ($53,873.24).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.86.
About Charter Hall Group (Get Rating)
