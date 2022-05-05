Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Major Shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio Sells 153,700 Shares

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 153,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $1,595,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,652,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,529,140.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CMPI stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CMPI Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.19% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMPI shares. BTIG Research downgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

