Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Major Shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio Sells 153,700 Shares

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 153,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $1,595,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,652,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,529,140.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
CMPI stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.48.
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMPI shares. BTIG Research downgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.
