Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.73. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $7.34.

Chembio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 89.24% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. The company had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 67,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 40.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 58,448 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 247.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 85,756 shares during the period. 13.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

