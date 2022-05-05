Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 3,000 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.79, for a total value of $1,460,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,332,485.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $505.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.32. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Chemed by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $4,215,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Chemed by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,770,000 after purchasing an additional 104,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chemed by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

