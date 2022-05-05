Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Chemomab Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMMB opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.17. Chemomab Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.92.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMMB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, Director Neil Harris Cohen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,750 shares of company stock worth $45,440. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMMB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

