Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.46.

CHE.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of CHE.UN opened at C$7.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$795.22 million and a P/E ratio of -3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.53. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$6.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.56.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

