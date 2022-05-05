Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) PT Raised to $128.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CPK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $130.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.43. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $113.49 and a 12 month high of $146.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total value of $347,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 255.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 75,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 54,123 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,306,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,721,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $3,489,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,114 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

