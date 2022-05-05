Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Chimera Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 95.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,444,000 after buying an additional 356,698 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Chimera Investment by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 169,369 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Chimera Investment by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 430,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 123,309 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Chimera Investment by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 219,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIM. StockNews.com cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chimera Investment from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

