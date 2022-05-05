Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Chimera Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 95.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.
Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,444,000 after buying an additional 356,698 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Chimera Investment by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 169,369 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Chimera Investment by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 430,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 123,309 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Chimera Investment by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 219,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIM. StockNews.com cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chimera Investment from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.
About Chimera Investment (Get Rating)
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chimera Investment (CIM)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.