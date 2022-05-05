China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of China Automotive Systems stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $92.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in China Automotive Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 53,752 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

