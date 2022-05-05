China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $17.68.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.83 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 42.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in China Green Agriculture during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in China Green Agriculture during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About China Green Agriculture (Get Rating)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.