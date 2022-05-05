China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,928 shares during the last quarter.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

