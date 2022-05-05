China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CHNR stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. China Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of China Natural Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

