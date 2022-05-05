China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,600 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 568,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

COE opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of -0.52. China Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in China Online Education Group during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in China Online Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in China Online Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in China Online Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in China Online Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Online Education Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About China Online Education Group (Get Rating)

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.