China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.4674 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 801.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 86.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 47.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the first quarter worth $179,000. 0.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Petroleum & Chemical (Get Rating)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.