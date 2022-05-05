China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.4674 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.57%.
About China Petroleum & Chemical
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
