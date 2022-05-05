China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CPHI opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. China Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 51.20%. The business had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.