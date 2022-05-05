China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
CYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Greenridge Global cut their price objective on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
NYSE:CYD opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.
China Yuchai International Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Yuchai International (CYD)
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.