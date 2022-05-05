China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Greenridge Global cut their price objective on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE:CYD opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

