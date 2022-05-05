Chorus Aviation (CHR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.
Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$346.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.00 million.
Shares of CHR opened at C$3.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.87. The stock has a market cap of C$698.17 million and a PE ratio of -32.75. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$3.18 and a twelve month high of C$5.22.
Chorus Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.
