Chorus Aviation (CHR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$346.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.00 million.

Shares of CHR opened at C$3.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.87. The stock has a market cap of C$698.17 million and a PE ratio of -32.75. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$3.18 and a twelve month high of C$5.22.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHR. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.30 to C$4.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.63.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

