ChromaDex (CDXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. ChromaDex has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 70.85% and a negative net margin of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ChromaDex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDXC opened at $1.97 on Thursday. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after buying an additional 51,383 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 78,834 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 72,852 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 15,226 shares during the period. 29.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDXC. Roth Capital initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ChromaDex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

