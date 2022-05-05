Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Rating) to announce $581.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $620.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $557.23 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $515.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.88.

Shares of CHDN opened at $207.81 on Thursday. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $175.01 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.05 and its 200-day moving average is $224.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

