Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) to announce $581.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $620.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $557.23 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $515.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.
Shares of CHDN opened at $207.81 on Thursday. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $175.01 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.05 and its 200-day moving average is $224.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.13.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Churchill Downs (Get Rating)
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.