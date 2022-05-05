CI Financial (CIX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th.
CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$762.90 million for the quarter.
Shares of CIX stock opened at C$17.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.90. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$16.50 and a 52 week high of C$30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52.
CI Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
