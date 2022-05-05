CI Financial (CIX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$762.90 million for the quarter.

Shares of CIX stock opened at C$17.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.90. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$16.50 and a 52 week high of C$30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.25.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

